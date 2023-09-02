NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
NioCorp Developments Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NB opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
