Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.3 %
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.
Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
