Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Up 0.3 %

KOSS stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.63.

Institutional Trading of Koss

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

