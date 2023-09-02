James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

James River Group Stock Performance

James River Group stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.36. James River Group has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,799,000 after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 274,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

