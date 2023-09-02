Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $45.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCCI. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 172,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

