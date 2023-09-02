Morgan Stanley Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at $2,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grifols by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Grifols by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 47.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,461,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 467,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

