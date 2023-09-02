Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
