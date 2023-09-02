Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $56.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.65%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

