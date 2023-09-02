Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

EDIT stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $107,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $28,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $23,359,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 993,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $8,021,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

