CIBC Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.35.

CNQ opened at C$88.33 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$61.23 and a 1-year high of C$88.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a market cap of C$96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.1131601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total transaction of C$86,010.82. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $1,649,235. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

