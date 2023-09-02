CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. Research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in CalAmp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 662,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 687,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 512,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

