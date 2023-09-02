Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.