Royal Bank of Canada Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $357.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $357.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a 52 week low of $194.42 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.