Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

