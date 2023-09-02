BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,921 shares of company stock worth $69,197 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

