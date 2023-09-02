Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. Research analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

