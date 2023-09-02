Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

APLS opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at $95,032,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,119 shares of company stock worth $16,443,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

