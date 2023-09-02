StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.