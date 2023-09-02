StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

