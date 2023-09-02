Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $42,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

