New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.29.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $711.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

