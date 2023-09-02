StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Get iPower alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.