Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SEYMF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

