Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.3 %

Seaboard stock opened at $3,722.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,816.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.45. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,090.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.