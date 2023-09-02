Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Seaboard Stock Down 1.3 %
Seaboard stock opened at $3,722.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,816.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.45. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,090.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Seaboard
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
