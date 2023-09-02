UBS Group Begins Coverage on Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.80 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Crane NXT news, Director Cristen L. Kogl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions.

