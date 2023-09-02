Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $140.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.24.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

