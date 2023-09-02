AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

