3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

