Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
