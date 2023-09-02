Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.