StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.