StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

