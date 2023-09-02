Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of GHL opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,265,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,170.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

