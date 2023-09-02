TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRX. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.86. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.