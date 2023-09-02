Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

