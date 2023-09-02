First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

First Bancshares Price Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $903.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 15.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 467,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 91.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 125.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 334,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

