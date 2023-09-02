Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
