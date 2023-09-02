ATB Capital Cuts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.10

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

CVE:QST opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$0.77 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. Analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.0208733 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

