ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) PT Lowered to C$0.15

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.