Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.50 price target on Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLA. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE:OLA opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.87 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of C$79.62 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2121212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$982,303.01. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

