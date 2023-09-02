Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $58,375.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $58,375.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,274 shares of company stock worth $2,041,067 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 859.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 201,122 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

