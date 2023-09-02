Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

Get Verastem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTM

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Verastem has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verastem by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.