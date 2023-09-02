TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.3 %

TXMD opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

