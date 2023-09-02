Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

