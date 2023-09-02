Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.61.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,826 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,206,158 shares of company stock valued at $943,768,640 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

