Citigroup Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,202 shares of company stock valued at $38,335,120. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

