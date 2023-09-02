Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $85.67.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Casino & Resort
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.