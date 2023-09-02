Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

