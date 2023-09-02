StockNews.com Upgrades Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 49.52% and a negative net margin of 5,123.78%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

