Citigroup Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.