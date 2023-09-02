United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 32.92%.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In related news, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,138.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Security Bancshares news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $33,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $212,138.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,730 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

