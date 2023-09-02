Citigroup Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $125.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.