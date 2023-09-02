Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.32.

FTNT stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

